Early strikes nudge Pakistan towards series win

DOMINICA: Pakistan´s push for a historic series-clinching victory was aided by three wickets in the morning session with the West Indies reduced to 73 for four at lunch on the last day of the third and final Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Sunday.

Set an improbable target of 304 and having already lost the wicket of Kieran Powell overnight, the home side suffered two further setbacks inside the first hour of the morning.

Kraigg Brathwaite´s poor run of form continued when the opening batsman miscued an attempted cut off Yasir Shah for Hasan Ali to take the comfortable catch at backward-point.

It was the leg-spinner´s second wicket of the innings and 22nd of a three-match duel in which he has emerged as the tourists´ outstanding individual performer.

Shimron Hetmyer´s attacking nature presented scoring opportunities for the left-hander who stroked three boundaries and suggested at a substantial counter-attack.

However the introduction of his nemesis, Mohammad Amir, put paid to those expectations as he was comprehensively bowled for 25. It was the third time in the series that the left-armer had dismissed Hetmyer in that manner.

Roston Chase, the first innings top-scorer, then joined Shai Hope with the pair defying all the challenges presented to them by the Pakistani attack, including Mohammad Abbas, the fast-medium bowler who had taken five wickets in the first innings.

But it was left to the debutant Hasan Ali to provide the breakthrough 20 minutes before the interval as a full-length inswinger trapped Hope leg-before for 19 and removed a significant obstacle in the visitors´ quest for a first-ever Test series triumph in the Caribbean after seven previous failed campaigns.

Chase will resume in the afternoon session in partnership with Vishaul Singh, the left-hander who has so far failed to make any sort of impact in his debut series.

This is also the final day in national colours for Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq and senior batsman Younis Khan.

