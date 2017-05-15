Three-day anti-polio drive kicks-off in different parts of country

Related Stories Traces of polio virus found in environment samples in Balochistan

A three-day anti-polio drive is in progress in different parts of the country Monday.

More than 6.6 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

According to a spokesman of the Punjab Health Department the campaign has kicked off in Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, and Rawalpindi districts.

Over two million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine in thirty districts of Balochistan.

In Muzaffarabad, more than 120,000 children will be vaccinated against the disease.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, over 236,000 children will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops.

Teams of health workers will also available at railway stations, bus stands and public places to ensure that every child is vaccinated.

