JIT starts preparations to begin probe into Panama case

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama case at the Supreme Court started the preparations to question the prime minister and his family on Monday.

The JIT, led by Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) head Wajid Zia, has received relevant records from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The record was reviewed and questions that surfaced after comparing the record were separated, to be posed to the PM and his offspring.

On May 11, the JIT asked the ECP to provide the PM’s asset declaration, sources said.

The ECP received the JIT's letter on May 10, which asks for asset declarations from 2013 to 2016, sources added, stating that the team has sought details from ECP within three days.

Read more: JIT asks election commission for prime minister's asset declarations

ECP’s secrecy branch compiled a file of the asset declaration and sent it to the chief election commissioner, as per the sources.

The JIT also asked for the asset declaration of the PM’s son-in-law, Captain Safdar.

On May 10, a session of the JIT was held to decide on the investigation method for the Panama Papers case.

The team of investigators had decided to seek assistance from FIA and experts in the private sector.

The Supreme Court’s special bench constituted the JIT to probe funds used by the prime minister's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Earlier, the JIT members had met at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, which has now been declared the JIT Secretariat. The members have also moved their offices to the location ahead of the investigation.

