Print Story
X

British Police detain crew from Lahore-bound PIA flight at Heathrow Airport

GNGEO NEWS

World
British Police detain crew from Lahore-bound PIA flight at Heathrow Airport
File

Related Stories

LONDON: At least thirteen crew members of Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were detained by the British Police at the Heathrow Airport on Tuesday over security threats.

The British authorities detained thirteen crew members from PIA's flight PK-758 coming from Islamabad to London.

According to British Police, the crew has been taken under custody for interrogation over security concerns.

Nothing was found during the search of the crew and plane, said PIA sources.

The crew is still under investigation at the Heathrow Airport.

PIA is seeking to protest against the misconduct.

British Police detain crew from Lahore-bound PIA flight at Heathrow Airport was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 16, 2017 and was last updated on May 16, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, International, International News, Latest World News, World, World News. Permanent link to the news story "British Police detain crew from Lahore-bound PIA flight at Heathrow Airport" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141958-British-Police-detain-crew-from-Lahore-bound-PIA-flight-at-Heathrow-Airport.

GEO TV NETWORK