British Police detain crew from Lahore-bound PIA flight at Heathrow Airport

LONDON: At least thirteen crew members of Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were detained by the British Police at the Heathrow Airport on Tuesday over security threats.

The British authorities detained thirteen crew members from PIA's flight PK-758 coming from Islamabad to London.

According to British Police, the crew has been taken under custody for interrogation over security concerns.

Nothing was found during the search of the crew and plane, said PIA sources.

The crew is still under investigation at the Heathrow Airport.

PIA is seeking to protest against the misconduct.

