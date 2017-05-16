PIA denies crew members detained at Heathrow Airport

LONDON: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew members were not detained at the Heathrow Airport, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier claimed on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the airline management was trying to find out reasons behind the alleged detention.

On Monday night, 13 crew members including the pilot of PIA PK-758 scheduled to travel from London to Lahore were detained by British authorities over alleged security concerns.

The crew was later released without any further action by the UK Border Agency (UKBA). According to sources, their passports were withheld and would be returned on Tuesday. The search and enquiries by the UKBA found nothing wrong.

The flight, meanwhile, was cleared to take off from Heathrow Airport with replaced crew members.

According to PIA sources, a protest will be lodged over the heavy handedness of the police.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement that action against PIA crew members was taken by the UKBA, which is directly dealt by the home office. A spokesman of the home office said the relevant UKBA officers at Heathrow Terminal 3 would be asked to find out why the PIA crew was arrested.

On February 8, a PIA plane flying to Heathrow Airport was forced to land at London's Stansted Airport evening over security threats.

According to British Police, the aircraft was diverted due to reports of a disruptive passenger.

With additional input from Adnan Malik from Lahore

