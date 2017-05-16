PIA crew members detained, aircraft searched at London’s Heathrow Airport

LONDON: 13 crew members of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-785 which had arrived from Islamabad were detained at the Heathrow Airport on Monday, sources at the British Home Office confirmed to Geo News.

The crew members were kept in detention for five hours and, according to UK Border Agency (UKBA) sources, information had been received from Pakistan that there were narcotics on board the flight. According to the information, there was suspicion that the crew might be involved and the narcotics were hidden in different panels and areas of the plane.

However, the National Crime Agency and UKBA agents, after searching the plane for approximately four hours, did not find anything. The crew was released at 2 AM (GMT) after being questioned but their passports were withheld by the UKBA, which stated that further questioning might take place. According to UKBA officials, the inquiry is still ongoing and after they are satisfied the next steps will be announced regarding whether the passports would be released or charges filed.

In a statement, the Metropolitan police said action against PIA crew members was taken by the UKBA which is directly dealt by the Home Office.

PIA denies crew detained

A spokesperson for PIA dismissed reports that the crew members were detained and said the 13 crew members, including the pilot, had finished their duties after flying from Islamabad to London. They were never scheduled to fly on PK-785 from London to Lahore in the first place, the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, PK-785 landed in Lahore earlier today accompanied with a new crew. The original crew stayed back in London after its duty had ended, as per schedule, the spokesperson claimed.

The spokesperson further added that passports of the crew members had been returned.

PIA management in London was trying to find out reasons behind the searching of the plane and reports of detention, he added.

According to PIA sources, a protest will be lodged over the heavy-handedness of the police.

On February 8, a PIA plane flying to Heathrow Airport was forced to land at London's Stansted Airport evening over security threats.

According to British Police, the aircraft was diverted due to reports of a disruptive passenger.

With additional input from Adnan Malik from Lahore

