Pakistan players leave for London ahead of Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Seven members of the Pakistan squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 left for London early Tuesday morning ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf departed from Lahore to participate in the Champions Trophy.

All-rounder Imad Wasim tweeted a group photo of the players from the airport ahead of the departure.

Pakistan will kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign with a match against archrivals India at Edgbaston on June 4.

The Green Shirts will face South Africa on June 7 and Sri Lanka on June 12.

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali, Ahmad Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain/wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Fahim Ashraf.

