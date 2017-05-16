‘It was not my decision to make Azhar Ali ODI captain’: Chairman PCB

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shahryar Khan has admitted that the decision to make Azhar Ali ODI skipper was’ a failed experiment’.

Speaking in Geo News` show Score he said that on the recommendation of former captain, coach, authorities in PCB, selectors, chief selectors and senior players; Azhar was appointed ODI captain, however, he reiterated that the appointment was not his decision.

Khan said that Ali was a defensive captain; his personality did not match the likes of Imran Khan and Misbahul Haq, hence he asked him to set aside from captaincy in the ODI in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed as it was adversely impacting his batting performance.

Khan informed that Ali was dejected from the decision and requested the board to relieve him from the vice-captaincy of Test team – his request was accepted.

On March 31 2015, Shahryar Khan announced to give ODI captaincy to Azhar Ali after Misbahul Haq`s retirement.

In his first tour as ODI captain, Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan by 3-0.

Achar Ali captained green shirts in 31 ODI matches – of which he won 12 and lost 18.

