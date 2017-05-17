Karachi to see international wrestlers unleash power in showdown tonight

Related Stories 20 pro wrestlers including Wade Barrett, arrive in Pakistan

KARACHI: 20 international wrestlers, including former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett, are ready to entertain Karachiites with top level pro-wrestling on Wednesday.

The wrestlers will be seen in action at the World Heavy Weight Pro Wrestling Competition at Karachi Sports Complex tonight.

The wrestlers have been brought to Pakistan by Pro Wrestling Entertainment group, which aims to take the sport to new heights in the country.

Former WWE star Wade Barrett, France-based wrestler of Pakistani origin Badshah Pehlwan Khan and Tiny Iron were among the 20 wrestlers who arrived in Pakistan early Tuesday morning.

Others to join the party are Tango, Flesh, Zefy, Bambikiller, Yacine Osmani, Fabio Ferrari, Mr Jacky, Ludovic Vaillant, Angel's Bombita, Audrey Bride, Mickey Trash, Betty Trash, Omen, Adam Flex Maxted, Aaron Rammy, Bernard Vandamme and Xtreme Fury.

Wade Barrett, whose real name is Stu Bennett, said that he was glad to be in Pakistan and looking forward to some incredible wrestling action in the next few days.

“We are excited to be here, it is my first time in Pakistan. I have heard that fans here are really incredibly passionate and excited for wrestling,” said Barrett, who has several wrestling titles under his belt.

“It is going to be an incredible experience, we have got some of the best wrestlers in Pakistan, fans here will have a great time,” he added.

Wade Barrett is in Pakistan! 1st show tomorrow night in Karachi. Be there

Get your tickets now on https://t.co/LiYyhjtsaJ #PWE pic.twitter.com/DWmds53c62 — BaadshahPehalwanKhan (@KhanBP) May 16, 2017

The action-packed wrestling event will also showcase bouts between female wrestlers from around the world. Female wrestling stars Audrey Bride, Angel’s Bombita and Betty Trash have also arrived in Pakistan for the event.

The wrestling event will come to Lahore on 19th May and to Islamabad on 21st May.

0



0





