Print Story
X

PTI workers protesting power cuts storm WAPDA House in Peshawar

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
PTI workers protesting power cuts storm WAPDA House in Peshawar

Related Stories

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers led by the party's MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, on Wednesday, stormed WAPDA house against electricity load shedding and overbilling in the province.

The WAPDA house management closed its gates, however, PTI workers continued to build a stage in front of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (PESCO) headquarters in WAPDA house.

Read more: PPP protests against load shedding in Hyderabad, lashes out at PML-N

"The province has not been subjected to any unscheduled or unannounced load shedding," a PESCO spokesperson said. "Seventy percent of the protestors belong to high-loss areas."

A maximum of eighty percent loss due to electricity theft has been recorded in Gulalai's area Jhandokhel, the PESCO spokesperson added.

PTI workers protesting power cuts storm WAPDA House in Peshawar was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 17, 2017 and was last updated on May 17, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News Pakistan, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News, Wapda House, Peshawar, Electricity Load Shedding, Pti Protest. Permanent link to the news story "PTI workers protesting power cuts storm WAPDA House in Peshawar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/142142-PTI-workers-protesting-power-cuts-storm-WAPDA-House-in-Peshawar.

GEO TV NETWORK