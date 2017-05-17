PTI workers protesting power cuts storm WAPDA House in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers led by the party's MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, on Wednesday, stormed WAPDA house against electricity load shedding and overbilling in the province.

The WAPDA house management closed its gates, however, PTI workers continued to build a stage in front of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (PESCO) headquarters in WAPDA house.

"The province has not been subjected to any unscheduled or unannounced load shedding," a PESCO spokesperson said. "Seventy percent of the protestors belong to high-loss areas."

A maximum of eighty percent loss due to electricity theft has been recorded in Gulalai's area Jhandokhel, the PESCO spokesperson added.

