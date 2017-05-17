Islamabad Traffic Police investigating ‘thrashing video’

Related Stories Islamabad Traffic Police issue 2139 tickets in one day

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have initiated a departmental inquiry after a video showed the capital’s finest thrashing a man on the Islamabad Expressway.

In the video obtained by Geo News, three ITP officials are seen around the unidentified man who is lying on the roadside under the Faizabad Flyover on the highway.

One warden is repeatedly kicking the man while his colleagues attempt to break up the scene.

When contacted, Traffic SSP Malik Matloob said a probe body headed by a DSP has been formed to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility.

It is unclear from the video when the incident took place.

