Mohammad Nawaz likely to be suspended in spot-fixing probe

LAHORE: All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz may be handed provisional suspension by the Pakistan Cricket Board as its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) widens investigation surrounding the spot-fixing scandal.

The PCB’s ACU is expected to announce its decision relating to possible anti-corruption code breaches by the cricketer on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the matter, Nawaz and the PCB’s ACU have struck a deal, under which the all-rounder may face suspension along similar lines as faced by fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, who was suspended for a year.

Mohammad Irfan charged, suspended by PCB

Nawaz may be suspended for 3-6 months and fined for breaching the board’s anti-corruption code, the sources said.

The all-rounder appeared before the ACU on May 11, where he was questioned in connection with the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

During the hearing, Nawaz presented his arguments to the ACU in relation to possible breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code.

He was earlier issued a notice of demand under Article 4.3 of the PCB anti-corruption code.

