Mohammad Nawaz suspended for two months in spot-fixing probe

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz for two months in its ongoing probe into the spot-fixing scandal.

The PCB, in its verdict on Wednesday, said that a "period of ineligibility/suspension of two (02) months has been imposed on Nawaz (first month suspension has commenced from 16th May 2017), one (01) month of which will be suspended upon fulfillment of additional conditions."

Nawaz has also been fined Rs 200,000 for breaching the board's anti-corruption code.

In its press release, the PCB said Nawaz was charged with a single violation of Article 2.4.4 of its anti-corruption code. The all-rounder accepted the charges levelled against him by the PCB that he had failed to timely disclose details of bookies’ approach to the board's Vigilance and Security Department.

"On 15th May 2017 Nawaz approached the PCB to initiate proceedings under Article 5.1.12 of the PCB Code and requested for 'Agreed Sanction', a meeting to hold discussions," the PCB said in its release.

According to the PCB, one month of the two-month penalty would be suspended upon fulfillment of the following additional conditions:

a) That there is no further/additional breach of the PCB Code by Nawaz after commencement of the period of ineligibility; and no previous breach of the PCB Code by Mohammad Nawaz comes to light. If any such breach(es) take place the PCB shall reserve the right to initiate separate and independent proceedings against Nawaz under the PCB Code;

b) That Nawaz, over the next six months, participates under the auspices of PCB in programs of Anti-Corruption education, which may include amongst other things, delivering lectures on Anti-Corruption at such places and to such audiences as the PCB Vigilance and Security Department deems fit; and

c) That Nawaz would pay to the PCB a fine of Rs 200,000.

During the period of ineligibility, Nawaz’s central contract executed with the PCB stands suspended, according to the PCB release.

