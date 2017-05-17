Print Story
Sophie Choudry dreams to work with Ali Zafar, Fawad Khan

Our evening turned quite eventful today when Bollywood actress and singer Sophie Choudry revealed on Twitter that given the chance, she'd love to work with Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar and heartthrob Fawad Khan.

The Pyaar Ke Side Effects star while answering fans' questions on Twitter replied to my tweet. "Would you work in a Pakistani film? If yes, which actor do you wanna work with?" I had asked her.

 

 

The stunning actress wishes for the Indo-Pak relationship to improve in the near future, stating, "[I pray] things get better between our countries & we can all work with each other soon!"

Ali Zafar, she mentioned, is someone she knows "for ages", while Fawad is a dream come true.

Choudry, who has been part of films like Speed (2007) and Aa Dekhen Zara (2009), started the question-answer session at 5:30 PM (Pakistan time).

 

 

So while Sophie waits for her wishes come true, we surely wish her good luck because two countries' combined talent is just fire and we'd like to see more of it!

