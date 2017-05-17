Print Story
Pak-Afghan reps held flag meeting at Chaman border: ISPR

 

RAWALPINDI: One-star border flag meeting was held between representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Friendship Gate Chaman today, informed ISPR.

The Pakistani delegation was led by DIG FC Balochistan and the Afghan delegation was represented by former Brigadier Afghan Border Police. During the meeting Afghan delegation asked the Pakistani troops, deployed within its international border at Killi Jahangir and Killi Luqman, to move out from the area before conducting census survey.

However, the Pakistani delegation maintained that the troops were deployed along the international border on Pakistan side and shall remain there. Both sides agreed to maintain ceasefire till a consensus is reached.

