17th Airport Show concludes in Dubai

DUBAI: The 17th Airport Show has concluded in Dubai with resounding success with more than 7,200 attendees from aviation industry worldwide.

More than 300 companies from 50 countries including Pakistan's Sialkot International Airport participated.

Reflecting a strong confidence in Middle East’s aviation sector and the Airport Show, more than 50 per cent of the exhibitors confirmed their participation for the next year.

President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum expressed his satisfaction over the show.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The aviation industry expansion in the Middle East continues to surpass average global growth rates. Future projections are equally promising and are behind the ongoing and considerable investment in aircraft, technology and infrastructure."

The Airport Show brought together solution providers from around the world giving them the opportunity to explore the latest trends and bring forward innovative products and services designed to support ongoing industry growth and service enhancements.

Group Exhibitions Director, Reed Exhibitions Middle East Daniyal Qureshi said, “We have experienced an almost 10% growth in exhibitors this year, with new country pavilions and more security, ICT and passenger technology companies than ever before at the event."

While talking with The News, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Muhammad Ashraf Malik said that the show was an ideal platform to showcase their products and services, strengthen their business presence as well as forge new business relationships.

He said that the exports of Sialkot and nearby cities including Gujrat and Gujranwala had increased drastically after the establishment of Sialkot International Airport.

The 17th edition of the Airport Show had the largest ever international representation with eight dedicated country pavilions, for global participants to showcase and launch their products, services and solutions, according to Reed Exhibitions Middle East.

The next Airport Show will be held from 8th to 10th May, 2018 in Dubai.

