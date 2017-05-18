Father shoots daughter over domestic dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: A father shot dead his daughter after a domestic dispute in Karachi’s Sukhan area early Thursday morning.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Jahanzeb, opened fire on his daughter, 35-year-old Neelum, after a domestic dispute. Later, the man fled the scene.

According to the police, the woman was a widow and ever since the death of her husband was residing with her parents in Lalazar in Sukhan.

The neighbours suggested that since the time Neelum started living with her parents, she would have fights with her father on daily basis.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.

No reports of this being an honour killing have emerged so far.

On May 8, a father in collusion with son strangled his daughter to death in Karachi’s Kemari area.

Read more: Woman killed by father, brother in the name of 'honour'

The woman’s body was found in a house near Kemari’s Maan roundabout, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Farzana, was strangled by her father and brother in what appeared to be a case of honour killing.

