District of saffron gardens fills with stench of blood after Mastung blast

QUETTA: With schools and bazaars reopened in Mastung the routine life has returned to normal, but the district that would once be filled with the fragrance of saffron now has an air lingering with stench of blood.

The incident of May 12 has changed the face of Mastung district that was once famous for education and its saffron gardens. At least 28 people were killed and over 40 others were injured in a bomb blast.

Although Mastung is located at a distance of nearly 50 kilometres from the capital of Balochistan, Quetta, people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds have coexisted here for years.

The majority comprises Baloch and Brahvi, but people from the minority communities, Hindus and Christians, have also lived in peace in Mastung.

Besides, Mastung has also had an opportunity to host the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The city also houses Balochistan's first cadet college, after graduating from where people are working on high positions across the country.



The then Khan of Kalat, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan (right), with Muhammad Ali Jinnah (left) during the latter's visit to Balochistan.

But four major terror attacks, target killing and other such incidents that have taken place in the last 10 years have damaged the peaceful environment of Mastung.

Whatever of peace was remaining in the district was shaken by the recent bomb blast. It is true the incident was mourned by people across the province and even country, but the most affected were locals as 21 of the killed people belonged to Mastung. More upsetting is the fact that they were between the ages of 10 to 25 years.

Among these deceased was a young man, Tanveer Mullazai, who had just recently graduated and was looking for a job. Although without a job, Tanveer would not waste his time – he was involved in welfare work and played snooker in his free time. Besides Tanveer, two students, Imran and Abdul Ghafoor, were also among the deceased.

The incidents occurring over a decade have left the bereaved locals asking when peace in their area will be restored.

