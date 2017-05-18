Nameless hostile forces polluting young minds through social media: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Faceless and nameless hostile forces are polluting the mind of the youth through social media, stated Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

Addressing participants of a seminar titled Role of Youth in Rejecting Extremism, he termed the youth an asset and investment for the future.

“The war against terrorism has to be waged together by all organs of the state and public,” he said, adding that Operation Raddul Fasaad represents the beginning of a new phase in this war.

Pakistan Army is the only military in the world that has defeated terrorism of this scale, the army chief stated, explaining that security threats have [now] diminished resulting in an environment where development can take place.

Recently the army, and before that I personally was attacked [in the media], said Gen Bajwa. Pointing to his son, the army chief said when I took the first decision my son said it is the popular but wrong one, and to the second decision he said it is unpopular but correct.

Young people these days are very straight forward, the COAS commented.

Earlier at the seminar, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also spoke on the issue of terrorism and youth.

At the seminar — held at the General Headquarters — vice-chancellors of around 100 varsities were invited along with senior journalists and members of the youth.

CJCSC calls on Air Chief Marshal

Also on Wednesday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad. On his arrival, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. He was given a detailed briefing on the organisation, role and functioning of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Later on, General Hayat called on the Air Chief Marshal in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest.

Air Chief Marshal Aman apprised the CJCSC about various ongoing modernisation/upgradation programmes of the PAF.

The CJCSC expressed his confidence in operational preparedness of the PAF.

The air chief, on this occasion, presented him a new book on the PAF titled “PAF Attaining New Heights.”

