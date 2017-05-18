Police video shows one side of the picture: Zaid Talpur's lawyer

Related Stories Police does not seem interested in arresting Zaid Talpur: CJP

KARACHI: The lawyer of feudal lord Zaid Talpur, accused of misbehaving with the police, has told the high court the video that has surfaced only showed one side of the picture.

During the hearing on Thursday, Zaid's lawyer Khawaja Naveed Ahmed said the video that police made did not explain the complete scenario. The lawyer added personnel at Kunri police station used abusive language that was not shot on camera. He said the case lodged against Zaid was false.

However, the petition was sent back to Mirpurkhas as Justice Abdul Rasool Memon, who was hearing the case, only held the jurisdiction for cases of Karachi.

The incident came into public notice after a video surfaced, showing an inebriated Zaid sitting on the station house officer's seat in a police station. Zaid was surrounded by his aides insulting the SHO and demanding the police officer sit on the ground while addressing him.

After the video surfaced, Kunri DSP Sher Khan and SHO Tassawur Jatt were suspended. According to Umerkot SSP Usman Bajwa, the two police officers showed weakness and hid facts.

Later, the police registered a case against six individuals including Zaid, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem and Shafi.

The police came into action after Sindh IGP AD Khawaja took notice of the incident and ordered the culprits be arrested soon.





0



0





