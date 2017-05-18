Massive gridlock cripples life in parts of Karachi

Related Stories Man killed in traffic accident in Karachi

KARACHI: For commuters going home from work on Thursday, the roads presented a sea of long queues as they attempted to get out of the city center.

According to Traffic Police personnel, there is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roads this evening, but the personnel on-ground are trying their best to keep the traffic moving.

Rangers personnel too were seen helping the Traffic Police in directing traffic near Shaheen Complex as the rush hour traffic poured in from II Chundrigar Road.

Traffic personnel told Geo News that if traffic continues to move and there no logjam, commuters should expect to reach their destinations with not more than a 30-minute delay.

According to sources at the DIG Traffic office, heavy vehicles coming to PICT after the good transporters ended their strike is putting pressure on the flow of traffic. Heavy traffic has been reported around the port area, Gul Bai, Maripur, Jinnah Bridge and West Wharf.

Other areas witnessing the heavy flow of traffic include University Road, Jehangir Road, II Chundrigar Road, Mali, Murgi Khana, MT Khan Road, Sher Shah, ICI Bridge, Hasan Square, Stadium Road, Aisha Manzil, PIDC, Kemari, KICT Gate 15.

