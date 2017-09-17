Dubai Police introduce world’s first smart service centre

The leadership of the Emirate of Dubai pose for a picture alongside top police officers at the inauguration ceremony of world's first smart police station at City Walk, Dubai, September 16, 2017. Geo.tv/Sibte Arif

DUBAI: The world’s first smart police station was inaugurated here Saturday evening, adding another feather to the cap of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is known for introducing and implementing extraordinary innovation.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — the emirates federation's Vice President and Prime Minister who, at the same time, also rules Dubai — inaugurated the smart police services centre, which is the first of its kind in the region and the world.



According to the UAE's official news agency, the Sheikh instructed the Dubai Police to open more centres in the metropolis' residential and commercial districts to offer the best-in-class smart services, enhance easy-of-access and communication between citizens and the authorities, and boost client satisfaction.



Facilitators walk the leadership of the Emirate of Dubai through a demo at the inauguration ceremony of world's first smart police station at City Walk, Dubai, September 16, 2017. Geo.tv/Sibte Arif

The Ruler of Dubai expressed his pleasure at the pace of the Dubai Police's development and the department's commitment to providing world-class services to the public.



Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri — who was present at the centre's inauguration ceremony at Dubai's City Walk — informed the Sheikh that the centre will operate round-the-clock to provide to the public 27 services, ranging from traffic control and criminal investigation to community services.

These will be offered in addition to 33 fully-automated sub-services.



Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim — the deputy chairman of the police and public security — also attended the event alongside a number of senior police officers.

