Tuesday Oct 10 2017
Sibt-e-Arif

Sarfraz instructed me to bowl fierce, I tried and succeeded, says Wahab

Tuesday Oct 10, 2017

DUBAI: Pakistan's left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz stated that the Test captain Sarfraz Ahmed gave him confidence in the second innings against Sri Lanka due to which he could bowl better than the first innings.

While speaking to Geo News after the conclusion of the 4th day in Dubai, Wahab revealed the instructions of captain Sarfraz Ahmed before bowling in the second innings against the Lankans, he said that the captain told him to bowl fiercely, "so I tried and succeeded."

"Yes! I need wickets so you have to do bombardment on the Lankans," Wahab quoted the skipper's instructions before handing over a bowl to the paceman.

Riaz, who had taken three wickets on the third day of the Dubai Test, finished with 4-41 on the fourth day.

Replying to a question about his five times in a row unsuccessful run-up during the first innings, he laughingly said that people are making it a joke.

"Actually, I was making sure I don't 'No-ball' so I had to abort my run up each time," Riaz stated.

In the end, Wahab Riaz expressed hope that the classy batsman Asad Shafiq and skipper Sarfraz would guide Pakistan to a win in this Test and help level the series.

