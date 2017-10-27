PCB bars Inzamam from buying franchise in T10 league

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has barred Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq from buying any franchise in the recently-announced T10 cricket league in Sharjah.

Speaking on the subject on Thursday, Inzamam said he has no relation to any of the six franchises in the T10 league, nor does he have ownership of any of the franchises. However, his brother Intizar-ul-Haq holds shares in a T10 franchise, Inzamam said.

The Chief Selector has instead been allowed to act as a ‘mentor’ for any of the teams participating in the upcoming tournament.

The PCB has told me I cannot do anything that goes against the board’s policies, said Inzamam, adding that the media claimed incorrectly that he had bought a franchise in the league.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi, meanwhile, said Inzamam is a ‘consultant’ for the board and as such, he cannot be stopped from carrying out tasks other than that for the PCB.



However, if any of those tasks are in conflict with the board, then he can be stopped. Inzamam can therefore be a ‘consultant’ for the franchises but not buy the teams, Sethi added.

Sethi said the ICC has neither approved nor rejected T10 league. The UAE cricket board has interest in the T10 league and wants to launch its own local cricket tournament, but we have made it clear to them that no such plan should be introduced which goes against our interests, the chairman continued.

The organisers of a T10 cricket tournament in Sharjah have claimed that the PCB has released its top players for the league, scheduled to be held in December.

The organisers also said that the PCB chairman had extended his backing for the inaugural league.

“The PCB’s approval means Pakistan stars such as Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Amir, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman, amongst top Pakistani centrally contracted players will feature in the upcoming T10 Cricket League player draft in November,” a statement by T10 league said earlier.