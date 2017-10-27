Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
SASalman Ashraf

Crises in Pakistan do not emerge, they are created: Fazl

By
SASalman Ashraf

Friday Oct 27, 2017

QUETTA: Pakistan is a country where crises are often created, they do not naturally emerge, and when that does not happen, they are invited over, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Friday.

While addressing lawyers in Balochistan High Court, Fazl spoke about the general elections of 2018 saying all the political parties are looking forward to contesting the polls and getting a chance to rule the country. But, he added, the powers that are not involved in corrupt practices are being pushed back in the due process.

The JUI-F chief spoke about the present situation in the country, saying the entire nation is going through paranoia as people are feeling a lack of security. “Under such circumstances it would be unwise to take an ostrich approach.”

Therefore, Fazl said, there is a need to strengthen democratic institutions and to create unity among them, including the establishment and judiciary. Because, he said, Pakistan is the only country where institutions are in a race to defeat each other, while other countries are treading the path of progress.

“However we are standing with the country and figuring out ways in which common people can get access to resources.” 

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

 Updated an hour ago
12 detained as LEAs conduct raids in Karachi, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Sialkot

12 detained as LEAs conduct raids in Karachi, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Sialkot

 Updated 2 hours ago
Chinese national detained at Lahore airport for carrying $60,000

Chinese national detained at Lahore airport for carrying $60,000

 Updated 2 hours ago
Baldia factory fire case: Prime accused Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai

Baldia factory fire case: Prime accused Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai

 Updated 10 hours ago
Senate chairman loses temper over ministers' absence

Senate chairman loses temper over ministers’ absence

 Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz asks PM Abbasi to investigate attack on Ahmed Noorani

Nawaz asks PM Abbasi to investigate attack on Ahmed Noorani

Updated 13 hours ago
Intelligence officials to monitor medical entry test in Lahore: Rana Sanaullah

Intelligence officials to monitor medical entry test in Lahore: Rana Sanaullah

Updated 14 hours ago
Indian drone spying across LoC shot down by Pakistan Army

Indian drone spying across LoC shot down by Pakistan Army

Updated 14 hours ago
Imran can not fool nation with lies anymore: Marriyum

Imran can not fool nation with lies anymore: Marriyum

 Updated 15 hours ago
