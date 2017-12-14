Pakistan sports youth delegation visits China

BEIJING: A sports youth delegation comprising 91 members, including sports officials, is currently visiting China. The trip is sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and aimed at having better interaction with Chinese youth in the field of Sports.

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosted a dinner in the honor of the visiting delegation. Speaking on the occasion, Pakistani ambassador to China Ambassador Masood Khalid said that approximately 22,000 (twenty-two thousand) Pakistani students are currently studying in China.

“I am happy that there are opportunities to further enhance cooperation in education and support besides the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” the ambassador said.

He added that success of the Chinese nation is hidden in four things: planning, implementation, monitoring, and hardworking.

Ambassador Khalid advised the students to do their best in their relevant fields of studies and learn lessons from the Chinese society.

Talking with Geo news, Joint Secretary of National History & literary Heritage Division Syed Junaid Akhlaq praised Chinese hospitality. He further said that this visit will provide benefits for visiting students to learn from Chinese culture and history.

Deputy Director General (Admin) Pakistan Sports Board said that during their meeting with Chinese officials, they mutually agreed that both sides will support and promote sports diplomacy. The Deputy DG showed willingness to launch sports channels between the two countries, with the Chinese offering technical and infrastructure support.

In the delegation, 40 students are those who got medals in different fields of sports. After two-day stay in Beijing, Pakistan youth sports delegation will leave for Anhui province.

The delegation is scheduled to return to Pakistan on December 20.