Tuesday Dec 19 2017
Faizan Lakhani

Uncertainty continues over Asia Cup 2018 host

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

KARACHI: Uncertainty over next year’s Asia Cup host will continue as the ACC meeting in Dubai could not decide on the fate of the tournament in India.

There were reports that BCCI could lose hosting rights of next year’s Asia Cup if it refuses to host Pakistan. Some reports had even suggested that India is going to withdraw from hosting the tournament.

Sources privy to the matter informed Geo.tv that there is no change in the tournament's host

“Asia Cup 2018 was awarded last year to India, so far there is no change in status,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

“BCCI has not yet received permission from the Indian government to host it. Neither has PCB gotten permission from the Pakistani government to play in India, hence the uncertainty persists,” added the source.

Reports from Indian media suggest that the BCCI has yet to seek approval to host Asia Cup with Pakistan participating in the tournament. The tournament is to be held in September 2018.

“The BCCI is yet to seek permission from the government for the same. This being an ACC competition, the government could give an approval. It will be interesting to see how BCCI tackles this situation,” said a report.

However, a source from PCB says that the Pakistan Cricket Board will also seek a final word from the government on participating in a tournament being hosted in India.

