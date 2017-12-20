Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
GEO NEWS

IHC to hear Dar’s petitions against proclamation order, non-bailable warrants today

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

Ishaq Dar/File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s petitions against the accountability court’s order declaring him a proclaimed offender and issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

The accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Dar on Nov 14. On Nov 21, the court declared him an absconder and warned his guarantor, Ahmed Ali Qadoosi, that his surety bonds worth Rs5 million would be confiscated if Dar failed to join the trial proceedings.

In a hearing on Dec 14, the accountability court declared Dar a proclaimed offender and sought a report on properties and assets of his guarantor from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Dar had subsequently moved the IHC against the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for him and an order declaring him a proclaimed offender.

IHC grants stay on property confiscation order against Dar’s guarantor

Islamabad High Court heard the petition filed by Dar’s guarantor Ahmed Ali Qadoosi against the judgment of the accountability court

Earlier on Tuesday, the IHC granted a 24-hour stay on the accountability court’s judgment about confiscation of property of Dar’s guarantor.

Hearing the petition filed by Dar’s guarantor Ahmed Ali Qadoosi against the judgment of the accountability court, the IHC granted a 24-hour stay on the order, a day after the investigation officer of the NAB submitted details of the guarantor’s movable properties to the accountability court.

