Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
By
Web Desk

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

WASHINGTON: The World Bank today approved a package of $825 million to improve the national power transmission system in Pakistan, and enhance health and education service delivery by strengthening financing management and procurement systems.

The $425 million National Transmission Modernization Project-I (NTMP-I) will modernize the national transmission system to enable new power generation to reach consumers by upgrading, expanding and rehabilitating selected 500kV and 220kV substations and transmission lines.

“With a substantial volume of new generation now coming online, the strengthening of the transmission and distribution systems is critical,” says Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “The improved power supply will help meet the unserved demand from consumers and reduce the number and duration of power outages”.

NTMP-I will improve supply reliability and lower losses in the transmission network. The project will also modernize the information and communication technology infrastructure and strengthen financial and accounting systems of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company using information technology. This will result in more efficient operation and business decision-making processes, higher productivity and upgraded staff skills.

Public financial management inefficiencies contribute to Pakistan’s weak performance in health and education sector, and despite a substantial increase, financial resources fail to reach clinics and schools on time.

The $400 million Public Financial Management (PFM) reform program will address these challenges through the enactment of a robust public finance management law, which will lead to decentralization of payment and empower the front-line service delivery managers. The program will also focus on strong cash management; timely and comprehensive reporting; improved federal-provincial coordination; timely release of funds; streamlined payroll and pension systems; efficient and transparent procurement, and user-friendly reports for citizen engagement.

“The public financial management challenges undermine the delivery of health and education services to the population”, said Illango. “The new program will support the government to strengthen their public financial management and make it more transparent and accountable by introducing new aspects like, social audit of public expenditures by beneficiaries.”

The NTMP is financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, part of the World Bank Group that lends to credit-worthy low and middle income countries. It is a fixed-spread loan with a maturity of 21 years, including a grace period of 6 years.

The PFM reform program is financed by the International Development Association, the World Bank’s fund for the poor, with a maturity of 25 years, including a grace period of 5 years.

Originally published in World Bank

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

 Updated 2 hours ago
ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

 Updated 6 hours ago
Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

 Updated 6 hours ago
Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

 Updated 8 hours ago
House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

 Updated 8 hours ago
CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

 Updated 21 hours ago
Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

 Updated yesterday
Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM