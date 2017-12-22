Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Dec 22 2017
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Dar might have to undergo spinal surgery: sources

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Friday Dec 22, 2017

LONDON: The doctors have asked Senator Ishaq Dar to get admitted to the hospital once again for treatment after scan showed complexities in his spine, according to sources.

This was prescribed a day earlier when Dar met a neuro-spinal surgeon to discuss his Magnetic Resonance Imaging result, sources said. It showed that Dar has slipped disc at some point in his cervical spine, which is why the doctor suggested Dar gets admitted so that injections could be administered in his spine, they added.

The sources quoted the doctor as saying that the latter will then assess whether the injections are assuaging Dar’s neck and back pain or not. If the injections do not work, Dar will have to undergo a spinal surgery, sources said.

Dar left for London around two months ago, for treatment of heart ailments. However, further tests showed him to have been undergoing several health issues, including those related to his spine.

The completion of Dar’s treatment is awaited in his home country, Pakistan, as the anti-graft body of the country, National Accountability Bureau, had decided to issue red warrants against him after he remained absent from court.

A corruption reference pertaining to Dar's owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case. However, Dar has denied any wrong doing.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Updated 3 hours ago
Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 7 hours ago
Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Updated 8 hours ago
Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

 Updated 9 hours ago
India shares itinerary of Jhadav’s family with Pakistan: FO

India shares itinerary of Jhadav’s family with Pakistan: FO

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jewellery, clothing shops looted in Karachi market

Jewellery, clothing shops looted in Karachi market

 Updated 11 hours ago
Frustration in Afghanistan, UN reflected in US statements: Asif

Frustration in Afghanistan, UN reflected in US statements: Asif

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM