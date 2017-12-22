Dar might have to undergo spinal surgery: sources

LONDON: The doctors have asked Senator Ishaq Dar to get admitted to the hospital once again for treatment after scan showed complexities in his spine, according to sources.

This was prescribed a day earlier when Dar met a neuro-spinal surgeon to discuss his Magnetic Resonance Imaging result, sources said. It showed that Dar has slipped disc at some point in his cervical spine, which is why the doctor suggested Dar gets admitted so that injections could be administered in his spine, they added.

The sources quoted the doctor as saying that the latter will then assess whether the injections are assuaging Dar’s neck and back pain or not. If the injections do not work, Dar will have to undergo a spinal surgery, sources said.

Dar left for London around two months ago, for treatment of heart ailments. However, further tests showed him to have been undergoing several health issues, including those related to his spine.

The completion of Dar’s treatment is awaited in his home country, Pakistan, as the anti-graft body of the country, National Accountability Bureau, had decided to issue red warrants against him after he remained absent from court.

A corruption reference pertaining to Dar's owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case. However, Dar has denied any wrong doing.