Saturday Dec 23 2017
Faizan Lakhani

Azhar hopeful team will perform well during New Zealand tour

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain and opening batsman Azhar Ali is hopeful of a good show by the national team in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand next month.

Azhar was named in Pakistan’s 15-member team on Saturday after completing rehabilitation work and passing the fitness test.

Azhar told media in Karachi that he’s fit and looking forward to performing well in the upcoming series, which commences on January 6.

“I have played four matches in the domestic tournament after completing my rehabilitation work and I’m feeling much better,” Azhar said.

“I’m hopeful that I will remain fit and score well in the tour,” he added.

Azhar said that the tour will be a challenging one for Pakistan as New Zealand has always been a good team on their home ground.

“New Zealand is always good in home conditions but the way we are playing with the white ball in last few months is also very encouraging,” he said.

“I’m hopeful that we will continue with our winning streak in limited over cricket,” the opening batsman added.

Replying to a question, the former captain said he always tries to play positive cricket and according to the team’s requirement.

“It’s not like that we are supposed to hit every ball. One must play positively and according to the conditions of the match and the team’s requirement,” he said.

