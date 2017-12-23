SNGPL takes lead against WAPDA in final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: Test cricketer Iftekhar Ahmad and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan helped Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) against Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Saturday.

SNGPL was struggling at 21/4 after their second innings, and at one stage conceded a 12-run lead to Wapda.

But Iftikhar and Rizwan added 120 runs for the unbeaten fifth wicket partnership to help SNGPL come back in the match.

Rizwan was playing at 54 and Iftikhar was unbeaten at 55, when the game concluded on day three.

Earlier, Kamran Akmal scored a brilliant half century to help Wapda achieve a 12-run lead in the first innings.

Wapda resumed its first innings with an overnight score of 171/5 before being bowled out for 271 as Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas sent four players back to the pavilion.

Kamran scored 67 while Khalid Usman added 26 runs towards the end to ensure first innings lead for Wapda. However, SNGPL took over and was 129 runs ahead in the match with six wickets and two days’ game remaining in the match.