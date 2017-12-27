CPEC aims to benefit entire region: China

BEIJING: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not aimed towards any third party and the whole region would benefit from it, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.



During a regular press briefing, the spokesperson said as an important neighbour of China and Pakistan, Afghanistan has an urgent desire to develop the economy and improve people's livelihood.

She added that Afghanistan is willing to integrate itself into the process of regional interconnection and China hopes to exert its geographical advantages from CPEC.

“The three parties agreed to jointly promote interconnectivity and coordination under the framework of "'One Belt and One Road,'" she added.

Replying to a question from an Indian journalist regarding the expansion of CPEC into Afghanistan, Hua Chunying said the trilateral dialogue and cooperation are not targeted at any other party and should not be interfered with or influenced by any other country or power.

One of the goals of trilateral dialogue is to promote and strengthen Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, enhance mutual trust and carry out cooperation in the security sphere.

“All parties agreed to reaffirm their positive will to step up counter-terrorism cooperation”. Hua Chunying said.

The spokesperson further added that CPEC is an economic cooperation project and should not be politicised.

Regarding a question relating to the martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers by Indian firing on the Line of Control, the spokesperson replied that as per law of Security Council resolutions, India is not allowing UN military observer teams to visit the working boundary.

“China hopes Pakistan and India will continue to peacefully and properly handle relevant issues through dialogue and consultation and work together to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia."