Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

KARACHI: Not one but three to four people were behind the series of knife attacks recently carried out in the city, according to Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mahar.



While talking to Geo News, Mahar said the knife attacks were based on a political agenda, which were carried out by a group of people who have been traced. He refused to name the culprits, saying it would be premature to make an announcement since they have not been arrested yet.

However, he added, police played a vital role in putting an end to the knife attacks as they sent a strong message to those involved in the crime.

2017 for Karachi police

When asked how 2017 fared for the Karachi police, Mahar said they achieve major goals in terms of the law and order situation. However, he added, there were still a few challenges that had yet to be dealt with.

About the achievements, the Karachi police chief said they managed to trace down a terrorist group, Ansar-ul-Sharia, who had killed at least 20 police officers.

Besides, Mahar said, they carried out major exercises for the police, including the one for census, for which personnel from not only Karachi but interior Sindh were also involved.

In terms of security arrangements, Mahar said the Karachi police succeeded in handling the law and order situation during the visits of spiritual leaders of the Bohra and Ismaili communities. The city police said that security in Karachi was tightened for locals as well as 35,000 others, who had come to the city from outside Pakistan to meet Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin.

Moreover, Mahar added, they strict security was also ensured during the visit of Ismaili community leader, Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Curbing crime

When asked what measures were being taken to curb criminal activities across the city, the Karachi police chief said there would be a decrease in the crime rate if drug dens are closed down and people running them are arrested.

“We have carried out raids to close down drugs dens in a few areas, following which a decrease in the crime rate was noticed there,” he said. “A gang in North Nazimabad was busted, while another called Darvesh in PIB Colony and Old Sabzi Mandi was also nabbed.”

He added that following the operations, an evident decrease in crime was witnessed in PIB Colony and Old Sabzi Mandi areas.

About police’s role in putting an end to honour killings and the jirga that make the decisions on them, the police official said if such jirgas take place openly them they can take action against them. “If they are organsied in a house or a village then we cannot do anything about them.”

Moreover, he added, in the cases of honour killings the complainant is usually the father or brother of the victim or survivor. The city police chief said there is a need to change social values in order to curb killings carried out in the name of honour, without which police would not be able to play its due role.