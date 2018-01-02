Coach Arthur confident of good results in New Zealand

Coach Mickey Arthur says Pakistan team has gelled in well with the conditions in New Zealand

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket head coach Mickey Arthur feels that players have acclimatised well with the conditions in New Zealand, before the team kicks off its tour with a 50-over warm-up match against New Zealand XI in Nelson on Wednesday.

A day before Pakistan’s practice match, Arthur said the team is looking forward to the game and both batsmen and bowlers are well gelled with the conditions.

“The team has been really good. We have acclimatised well with these conditions. We had three good sessions of training in which bowlers bowled enough number of overs and batsmen were able to work on defence,” the coach said.

Arthur pointed out that New Zealand are a good side at home and the series is going to be a challenging one for Pakistan, but expressed hope that Pakistan will achieve good results in the five-match series against Kiwis.

“I am really confident about better results. We have a very balanced team. We have been consistent and players know their roles. I am confident that if we play up to our abilities then we will be a very good match for the New Zealand team and get some success here,” he said.



“NZ in these conditions are incredibly good, the practice match tomorrow will be full dress rehearsal for what is going to be a really, really tough series for us.”

Replying to a question, Arthur said that every team is good at its soil but the key for Pakistan will be being able to win away from home.

“Winning away from home really defines you as a team. So, this is our challenge,” Arthur said.

He also confirmed Pakistan’s playing eleven for the warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees and Mohammad Amir.

The five-match ODI series commences from January 6, followed by a three-match T20I series.