Pakistan beat NZ XI by 120 runs in warm-up game

Pakistan players shake hands with NZ XI after winning the warm-up match

Pakistan beat New Zealand XI by 120 runs in their warm-up game in Nelson on Wednesday, three days before the five-match ODI series kicks off.

Put in to bat first by New Zealand XI, who won the toss, Pakistan put up a massive total of 342 from 50 overs, driven by centuries from openers Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman who scored 104 and 106, respectively.

Both the batsmen retired out – an occasional practice in warm-up matches.

Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed scored 36, 24 and 21, respectively.

New Zealand XI were bowled out for 221, with in-form Shadab Khan bagging four wickets. Faheem Ashraf claimed two scalps.

The five-match ODI series gets underway from Saturday, January 6, followed by three T20 internationals.

Fixtures

ODIs:

Jan 03: New Zealand XI vs Pakistan, One-day practice match, Saxton Oval, Nelson (3:00 AM)

Jan 06: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:00 AM)

Jan 09: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson (3:00 AM)

Jan 13: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, University Oval, Dunedin (3:00 AM)

Jan 16: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton (6:00 AM)

Jan 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:00 AM)

T20Is:

Jan 22: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington (8:00 AM)

Jan 25: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland (11:00 AM)

Jan 28: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (11:00 AM)

(Timings in Pakistan Standard Time)



