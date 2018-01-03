Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Jan 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan beat NZ XI by 120 runs in warm-up game

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 03, 2018

Pakistan players shake hands with NZ XI after winning the warm-up match 

Pakistan beat New Zealand XI by 120 runs in their warm-up game in Nelson on Wednesday, three days before the five-match ODI series kicks off.

Put in to bat first by New Zealand XI, who won the toss, Pakistan put up a massive total of 342 from 50 overs, driven by centuries from openers Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman who scored 104 and 106, respectively. 

Both the batsmen retired out – an occasional practice in warm-up matches.

Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed scored 36, 24 and 21, respectively.

New Zealand XI were bowled out for 221, with in-form Shadab Khan bagging four wickets. Faheem Ashraf claimed two scalps.

The five-match ODI series gets underway from Saturday, January 6, followed by three T20 internationals.

Fixtures

ODIs:

Jan 03: New Zealand XI vs Pakistan, One-day practice match, Saxton Oval, Nelson (3:00 AM)

Jan 06: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:00 AM)

Jan 09: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson (3:00 AM)

Jan 13: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, University Oval, Dunedin (3:00 AM)

Jan 16: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton (6:00 AM)

Jan 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:00 AM)

T20Is:

Jan 22: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington (8:00 AM)

Jan 25: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland (11:00 AM)

Jan 28: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (11:00 AM)

(Timings in Pakistan Standard Time)


Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Maxwell, Wade axed from Australia ODI squad to play England

Maxwell, Wade axed from Australia ODI squad to play England

 Updated 3 hours ago
Selection headache for South Africa ahead of test series against India

Selection headache for South Africa ahead of test series against India

 Updated 10 hours ago
ICC calls Ashes Melbourne pitch 'poor'

ICC calls Ashes Melbourne pitch 'poor'

 Updated 20 hours ago
Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament ahead of Australian Open

Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament ahead of Australian Open

 Updated 22 hours ago
Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United for HKT20 blitz

Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United for HKT20 blitz

 Updated 22 hours ago
Coach Arthur confident of good results in New Zealand

Coach Arthur confident of good results in New Zealand

Updated 23 hours ago
ICC rates MCG pitch as poor after drawn Ashes Test

ICC rates MCG pitch as poor after drawn Ashes Test

 Updated 24 hours ago
Klavan's historic goal edges Liverpool past Burnley

Klavan's historic goal edges Liverpool past Burnley

 Updated yesterday
Bangladesh revokes Sabbir's contract over fan assault

Bangladesh revokes Sabbir's contract over fan assault

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM