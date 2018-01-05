Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 05 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Sarfraz looks to keep winning momentum in New Zealand

Faizan Lakhani

Friday Jan 05, 2018

Sarfraz Ahmed pictured during Champions Trophy 2017/ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has his eyes set on continuing the team’s winning run in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Saturday.

The winners of Champions Trophy 2017 are heading into the series with a winning streak of nine consecutive games, and Sarfraz is hopeful his team will continue the momentum.

"After Champions Trophy our players were boosted [a lot]. We have a lot of faith in our players and we have continued the same team with just one or two changes to give them a proper chance and make a good lineup,” Sarfraz said in a press conference in Wellington ahead of the first one-day international against New Zealand.

The skipper pointed out that Pakistan’s batting and bowling both have been performing well and the series will be a good contest against New Zealand as the Black Caps are equally good.

New Zealand expecting tougher examination from Pakistan

Pakistan are on a nine-match winning streak before they take on NZ on Saturday

“Fakhar Zaman is playing well, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Amir are bowling well. So, we are confident to see some good cricket here,” he added.

Kiwis have a good record against Pakistan in New Zealand during recent years, but Sarfraz is hoping to change that pattern.

“We have played here before, some are playing for the first time some played here before so we know how the conditions would be. We will try to sustain our position.”

