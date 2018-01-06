Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

DUBAI: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit western Iran on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the regional governor said.

“Fortunately, after all the checks that have been made in the area, there are no reports yet of any damage or casualties,” Kermanshah province governor Houshang Bazvand told state television by telephone.

A 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 600 people in the same area in November, and there have been numerous aftershocks.