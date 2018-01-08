Security guard, accomplices clear out lockers, leave cash from govt bank in Karachi

KARACHI: A security guard at a government bank, along with an unidentified number of accomplices, looted the bank lockers in a heist on Sunday night in the city's Rizvia Society, according to the police.

The police said on Monday that the guard, Saddam Hussain, along with his accomplices made the other private guard hostage and cleared out the lockers by breaking their locks.

SSP Central told Geo News the robbers did not take any cash with them, and instead looted 26 lockers wherein expensive jewels were placed.

Police said the value of the robbed items is being figured out, adding that one of the guards has been detained while investigations are under way.

It was revealed in initial investigations that the wanted guard had started his job at the bank only three days ago.







