Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Zeeshan Shah

Security guard, accomplices clear out lockers, leave cash from govt bank in Karachi

By
Zeeshan Shah

Monday Jan 08, 2018

KARACHI: A security guard at a government bank, along with an unidentified number of accomplices, looted the bank lockers in a heist on Sunday night in the city's Rizvia Society, according to the police.

The police said on Monday that the guard, Saddam Hussain, along with his accomplices made the other private guard hostage and cleared out the lockers by breaking their locks.

SSP Central told Geo News the robbers did not take any cash with them, and instead looted 26 lockers wherein expensive jewels were placed.

Police said the value of the robbed items is being figured out, adding that one of the guards has been detained while investigations are under way. 

It was revealed in initial investigations that the wanted guard had started his job at the bank only three days ago. 



Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

 Updated 6 hours ago
NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

 Updated 7 hours ago
FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

 Updated 8 hours ago
Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

 Updated 6 hours ago
After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

 Updated 8 hours ago
PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

Updated 9 hours ago
Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM