Pakistan made important sacrifices in global anti-terrorism cause: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang. Photo: File

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that China opposes linking terrorism with any country and doesn't agree to place the responsibility of tackling terrorism with a specific country.



In a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said, "terrorism is a common enemy of the international community," adding that cracking down on the causes of terrorism requires joint efforts from the international community.

Responding to a question regarding a White House official's statement that China could play a role in convincing Pakistan for dismantling terrorist safe-havens, he said Washington is seeking to work with Beijing and other regional players to weigh on Islamabad to act on whatever President Trump has said recently.

Lu Kang state: “As we stressed many times that Pakistan has made important sacrifices and contributions to the global anti-terrorism cause and countries should strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation on the basis of mutual respect instead of finger pointing at each other."



He further said that it is not conducive to the global counter-terrorism efforts [to blame others]. Actually, China is defending the countries that have been making anti-terrorism efforts in a just and fair way, he added.

China also welcomes all the global joint efforts in terms of counter-terrorism on the basis of mutual trust and mutual respect, he stated further.