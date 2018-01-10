Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
Zeeshan Shah

Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Unidentified men on motorcycles tried to intercept the vehicle of Supreme Court’s Justice Gulzar’s son, Saad, near Korangi Industrial area’s Vita Chowrangi Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Geo News screen grab
KARACHI: Unidentified men on motorcycles tried to intercept the vehicle of Supreme Court’s Justice Gulzar’s son, Saad, near Korangi Industrial area’s Vita Chowrangi Wednesday afternoon, police informed Geo News.

Upon seeing the gunmen approach, Saad’s guard opened fire and the suspects managed to escape, said SSP Korangi Nouman Siddiqui. One of the suspects was even injured in the firing and the police are currently conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

It is being reported that Saad Gulzar works as a project manager.

Owais Ali Shah reunites with family

DG ISPR Gen Asim Bajwa said that Owais had been recovered from Tank area.

On June 21, 2016, the son of the Sindh High Court’s Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was reported to be kidnapped. According to officials, Owais Ali Shah, a high court lawyer, left the SHC for Clifton to meet a friend, but did not reach there and his phone remained switched off.

However, Shah was reunited with his family 29 days after his kidnapping from a shopping centre in Clifton.

Owais Ali Shah, who appeared to be in good health, was transferred to his residence amid strict security.

