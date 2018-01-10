Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

Journalist Taha Siddiqui, who escaped a kidnapping attempt, waits to be taken to the hospital after he made a statement to police in Rawalpindi - Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Taha Siddiqui escaped an attempted abduction after being assaulted by 10-12 armed men on his way to the airport on Wednesday morning.



Taha Siddiqui used the Twitter account of journalist Cyril Almeida to share details of the incident.

“I was on my way to the airport today at 8:20 AM when 10-12 armed men stopped my cab and forcibly tried to abduct me. I managed to escape. Safe and with police now. Looking for support in any way possible,” Siddiqui said in the tweet.

The Rawalpindi Union of Journalists has expressed serious concern over the attempted kidnapping.



Bureau chief of World is One News, Siddiqui had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court in May 2017 over alleged harassment by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). After hearing the petition, the Islamabad High Court had directed the FIA to stop harassing the journalist.