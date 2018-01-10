Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Father says will not bury Zainab until killer is caught

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The parents of Zainab, the minor who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Kasur arrived here from Saudi Arabia. The parents were performing Umrah when the incident took place.

Zainab’s body was discovered in a garbage pile on Tuesday, four days after she was kidnapped. The initial post-mortem report revealed that she had been raped multiple times and strangled to death.

“We will not bury Zainab until the killer is caught,” said her father speaking with reporters outside the airport.

He alleged that the police did not cooperate in finding his daughter "If the police would have acted immediately, the culprit would have been caught."

The father also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the incident and Army Chief General Bajwa to provide justice.

Condemning the murder of innocent Zainab, Army Chief General Bajwa responding to the appeal by aggrieved parents directed immediate all-out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bring them to justice. 

The alleged rape and murder of Zainab has led to protests taking place in various areas of Kasur. Protesters broke into the DC Office and pelted police with stones. In retaliation, police opened straight fire on the protesters, resulting in two deaths.

Minor girl allegedly raped and murdered in Kasur; two killed in violent protests

Lahore High Court Chief Justice and Punjab CM have taken notice of the incident

Chief Justice Lahore High Court has taken notice of the incident and summoned reports from the sessions court judge and police officials. 

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered for the immediate arrest of those responsible, adding that no excuse would be tolerated. “Made it absolutely clear to them that lip service would not work. I want the culprits involved in this heinous crime behind bars. Those failing in their duties will be proceeded against. Very painful incident!" the chief minister tweeted following a meeting on the Kasur incident which was also attended by police officials  

