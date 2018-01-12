Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Friday Jan 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ended on Friday the contempt proceedings against judges who had taken oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) in 2007.

The then-president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, after imposing a state of emergency and suspending the Constitution on Nov 3, 2007, had issued a PCO under which judges swore a new oath of allegiance.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heading a four-member larger bench, gave the order while hearing the contempt case against 14 judges who had taken oath under the PCO.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the former Lahore High Court chief justice Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry has passed away and the entire matter is now around 11 years old.

10 years ago today, Gen (retd) Musharraf imposed emergency

On Nov 3, 2007, the-then army cheif and president General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf suspended the constitution

The chief justice explained that contempt matters are between the court and the respondents and since the judges are no longer serving, the contempt notices against them is being withdrawn.

After Musharraf’s PCO, the Supreme Court had declared the move illegal in a landmark judgment in July 2009 and later initiated contempt proceedings against the judges, some of whom later resigned and/or submitted apologies in court and were thus exempted from the case. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Kasur murder case suspect a serial killer, claims Punjab govt spokesperson

Kasur murder case suspect a serial killer, claims Punjab govt spokesperson

Updated an hour ago
Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

Updated 2 hours ago
FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

 Updated 3 hours ago
Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

Updated 4 hours ago
Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Updated 2 hours ago
Why was my child tortured, asks father of murdered boy in Kasur

Why was my child tortured, asks father of murdered boy in Kasur

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM