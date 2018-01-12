SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ended on Friday the contempt proceedings against judges who had taken oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) in 2007.

The then-president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, after imposing a state of emergency and suspending the Constitution on Nov 3, 2007, had issued a PCO under which judges swore a new oath of allegiance.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heading a four-member larger bench, gave the order while hearing the contempt case against 14 judges who had taken oath under the PCO.



During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the former Lahore High Court chief justice Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry has passed away and the entire matter is now around 11 years old.

The chief justice explained that contempt matters are between the court and the respondents and since the judges are no longer serving, the contempt notices against them is being withdrawn.

After Musharraf’s PCO, the Supreme Court had declared the move illegal in a landmark judgment in July 2009 and later initiated contempt proceedings against the judges, some of whom later resigned and/or submitted apologies in court and were thus exempted from the case.