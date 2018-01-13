Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 13 2018
New Zealand batting first in third ODI against Pakistan

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

DUNEDIN: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI at Dunedin on Saturday.

The hosts have opted to not change its team combination for today’s match, while, opener Fakhar Zaman after recovering from his injury has made a comeback in place of Imamul Haq.

It’s a must-win game for Pakistan to keep their chances of winning the series as the Kiwis have already won two matches of the five-match series.

Separately, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has called on his bowlers to be more accurate in the final overs. Though New Zealand are already 2-0 in the five-match series but Williamson is not completely happy, especially with the bowling to lower-order batsmen.

Pakistan rocketed from 141 for seven in the 37th over to make 246 for nine in game two, repeating a pattern that has been all too common in recent seasons where New Zealand have let the score get away on them after a solid start.

"We learnt a few lessons from the last game," Williamson said Friday.

"They bat very deep, the Pakistani side, and that is a sign of a good team," he added."

"To see their lower order come out and put together a partnership that gave them a total which could have been a tough chase... it´s important that we learn from that."

