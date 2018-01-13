Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
Haseem uz Zaman

Karachi Eat opportunity for residents to enjoy a peaceful environment, says Bilawal

By
Haseem uz Zaman

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Karachi Eat 2018 and said the food festival was a great opportunity for the residents of the city to enjoy a peaceful environment.

Geo.tv caught up with Bilawal as he arrived at Karachi Eat who pointed out till now he had not tried any of the food.

Bilawal painting - Geo News 

“I haven’t eaten anything yet but have tried art therapy at Easel Bay.”

Bilawal said he was very proud and happy that the Karachi Eat festival had grown so much in the past five years.

When asked how he felt that the festival was being held at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Bilawal replied: “That’s like the cherry on top of the cake for us. We are very happy that this is being held at the Shaheed BB Park.”

The three-day Karachi Eat 2018 opened its doors on Friday. Now in its fifth year, the festival features 125 stalls along with a star-studded entertainment lineup.

You can read our complete guide to Karachi Eat 2018 here

