Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Rashid D. Habib Golf: Shabbir extends lead with another round of 3-under

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top golfer Shabbir Iqbal played another three under on the third day of seventh Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship to extend his lead with 207 gross (9 under).

Islamabad’s Shabbir, who played a superb 5 under on the day one and one under on the day two, continued with his form on the third day to complete the course in 69 strokes.

M. Munir of Islamabad, alongside Amjad Yousuf of Karachi Golf Club, are following Shabbir with a gross 210 (6 under). Lahore Garrison Golf Club’s Matloob Ahmed is one stroke behind the duo of Amjad and Munir.

On Saturday, Safdar Khan of Gujranwala shot an eagle on sixth hole to improve his position to reach fifth position on leaders’ board with 214 gross. Pakistan’s number 4 Golfer Waheed Baloch of Karachi Golf Club played two under today and is at the 12thposition with 216 gross.

Rashid D Habib golf: Shabbir stays on top of leaders' board on day 2

104 golfers from all over Pakistan played on the second day of the championship

In senior professionals’ category, Ghani Khan of Karachi Golf Club is leading with a score of 5 under par while Kashif Masih is leading the junior category competition.

Total 46 professional golfers will compete in final round on Sunday, Jan 14.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Joe Root lines up for first IPL auction

Joe Root lines up for first IPL auction

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sarfraz slams ‘batting flop’ after loss to New Zealand

Sarfraz slams ‘batting flop’ after loss to New Zealand

Updated 7 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars aim to provide opportunity to new talent of Pakistan: Chief executive

Lahore Qalandars aim to provide opportunity to new talent of Pakistan: Chief executive

 Updated 8 hours ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup opener

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup opener

Updated 11 hours ago
New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd ODI to clinch series

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd ODI to clinch series

Updated 12 hours ago
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Blind Cricket World Cup

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Blind Cricket World Cup

 Updated 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistan beat India in Armed Forces International Polo Tournament 2018

Pakistan beat India in Armed Forces International Polo Tournament 2018

 Updated 21 hours ago
Pakistani football enthusiasts eager to see 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy

Pakistani football enthusiasts eager to see 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy

 Updated 24 hours ago
Rashid D Habib golf: Shabbir stays on top of leaders' board on day 2

Rashid D Habib golf: Shabbir stays on top of leaders' board on day 2

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM