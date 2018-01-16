Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson pulls out of PSL 3

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Mitchel Johnson - File photo 

Australian pacer Mitchel Johnson has pulled out of the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League.

Sources privy to the matter have confirmed to Geo.tv that Johnson, who was picked by Karachi Kings, has informed the PSL management of his unavailability.

“Mitchel has informed the PSL that he needs some rest before the much attractive and lucrative Indian Premier League,” said one source.

The Australian fast bowler, who was in the platinum category of players for the PSL was picked by Karachi Kings after demoting to the Diamond category for the third season.

Sources believe that Mitchell Johnson was unhappy over being demoted from the platinum category to the diamond category of players.

“This can be one understandable reason that he wasn’t happy about his category. He might have come if he was in platinum,” said a source.

“Another reason was his unwelcoming relationship with Karachi Kings’ coach Mickey Arthur over an infamous homeworkgate scandal.

Johnson was one of four players suspended for the third Test of the 2013 tour of India along with Shane Watson, Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson.

