Wednesday Jan 17 2018
Trump says he wants more immigrants from 'everywhere'

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

“I want them to come in from everywhere,” Trump told reporters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, asked whether he wanted more immigrants from Norway, said on Tuesday that he wanted the United States to draw immigrants from nations around the world.

“I want them to come in from everywhere,” Trump told reporters. US Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said last week that Trump had repeatedly use the word “shithole” when speaking about African countries and the Caribbean nation of Haiti. Trump has denied using that language.

The comment is the opposite of his administration's immigration policies, which include a complete ban on several Muslim countries from entering the US.


