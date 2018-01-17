International moot in support of Jerusalem begins in Cairo today

Clouds gather over the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City November 6, 2017. REUTERS

CAIRO: A two-day conference will begin today (Wednesday) for backing Jerusalem as the main capital of Palestine in the Egypt capital Cairo.



The conference, held under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, is being co-organised by Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders based in the UAE. Representatives from 86 countries will attend the event for supporting Jerusalem.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas along with other senior officials including the presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh and Diplomatic Affairs Advisor Majdi al-Khaldi will attend the conference.

The conference adopts the motto of "World Conference in Support of Jerusalem" and witnesses the participation of prominent national, regional and international figures such as Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Tawadros II and Arab Parliament Chief Meshaal bin Fahm al-Salmi.

The Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmad Al Tayyeb will open the conference as the event is the latest in a series of steps taken by Al-Azhar in reaction to last month’s decision by US President Donald Trump on recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On December 6, 2017 US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by announcing the relocation of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This decision was condemned and rejected by all Arab and Islamic countries, as well as most Western and Asian countries. Jerusalem is Islam’s third holiest site. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future independent state.